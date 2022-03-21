Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 21: Remain confident about your work

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can set the ball rolling for your ambitious plans as the day may appear promising for initiating new work as well as launching a business or starting a new job or shifting to a new place. You may enjoy a positive stroke of luck today. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed. You are likely to remain confident about your work. Use this opportunity to get yourself noticed and promote your skills and talents. The new day could bring many positive opportunities your way. A long-pending wish too may get fulfilled. If you are looking to move into new socializing and relationships circles, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect and shine. Zero in on certain groups that cater to your interests. A short visit to a relative's place can prove to be very relaxing during busy days with a tight work schedule

Taurus Finance Today

Today would be the perfect time to launch an idea, online project, or anything else that can help you earn extra income. Success would come your way soon. Also, it will be prudent to get everything streamlined to help you make the most of your money.

Taurus Family Today

At home, the health of your mother needs to be closely monitored and all precautions must be exercised. You may not see eye-to-eye with your sibling over a family issue. Do not lose your cool as it will aggravate the situation.

Taurus Career Today

Today, you may get the opportunity to speak to your seniors about your issues and find a workable solution. Employment prospects appear to be very positive, and those who are looking out for new opportunities may get the desired one shortly.

Taurus Health Today

It is advised to temper your ardour, get enough sleep, prioritize rest and, most importantly, be less nervous to safeguard your wellbeing. Some ailments may require routine medical care. Engaging in fun and constructive activities may also help you to relax.

Taurus Love Life Today

You are likely to be very expressive about your romantic feelings, but be careful so as not to be a little over-expressive. A long-term romance would proceed harmoniously and may even be headed towards marriage in some cases. The bond will be long-lasting and emotionally satisfying.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

