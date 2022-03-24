Taurus Horoscope predictions for March 24: Career seems to be progressive

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

If you are a Taurus born female, then you specifically treat your body as some divine temple. You like to indulge in activities like going to spa’s and booking a pampering session at salons on the weekend. And, if you are a Taurus born male, then being firm determined is your core ability. Talking about the common traits for Taurus zodiac, it would being hedonistic at times, embracing the finer things in and around your life, and usually posses a refined taste for almost everything. Today, it might happen that you may prefer staying realistic without getting in the entanglements and menace of the worldly chaos. You may feel a little spiritually inclined today. Connecting with the one can be on your mind. Work is progressing at a good pace. And you are feeling better about your life’s goals at the moment.

Taurus Finance Today

You will have the great sense of financial management today and having the right vision for future money prospects is surely going to get you the desired results. Children may demand for some fancy gift.

Taurus Family Today

You are going to lead in your family today as there will be some confusion prevailing regarding some pending decision for long. Your family members are in good mood to appreciate your efforts and love for them.

Taurus Career Today

Work life may progress at a slow but steady pace. You will feel good about how you have done in the past and where have you come now. Past wrong decisions are going to fade away with your intelligence and smartness applied in the work place.

Taurus Health Today

Your body is your wonderland and you treat it utter care and affection. But don’t panic if you feel seasonal symptoms like cold and flu, just stay at home and take some good rest and sleep. All will be well by tomorrow.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life or romance may get boring and mundane today. You may feel that the spice and spark is missing, with everything going in the same usual manner. Make some changes and think of creative activities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

