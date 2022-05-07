Taurus Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Taurus, day seems wonderful and you are going to have a great time with your loved ones. Someone in family may achieve desired results in competitive exams and make you feel proud. Your good financial condition may allow you explore investment options to get huge profits in near future. You should skip travelling or driving today.

Profession wise, you are going to achieve your goals soon, but there is a lot to do before tasting fruit of success. Students may invest in higher studies or professional courses. Your spouse or partner may be extra cheesy and pamper you. Singles may get unexpected marriage proposals and think about getting married. Day is all about fun and grabbing opportunities.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Taurus Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. You may find investors for your new venture. Newly married couples may book a honeymoon package and splurge on shopping, comfort and luxury.

Taurus Family Today

Day seems excellent and you may have guests today. Homemakers may be busy organizing their home. Kids may win awards or achieve academic goals and make you feel proud.

Taurus Career Today

Day is moderate and you may use it the way you want. Some may be sick of monotonous work and plan to take a break from work. Some may create opportunities for themselves to grow professionally.

Taurus Health Today

You should ditch junk food and opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to be fit and fab. Some may go for cosmetic surgery. Pregnant ladies need to be cautious and eat healthy.

Taurus Love Life Today

Things are going good on the love front. There are chances that your partner may ask for getting engaged. Spouse may pamper you and do something to make this evening wonderful.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Aqua Green

