Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus born, it is best advised to you that you keep a check on your verbal tone today. Don’t just say random things that you don’t even mean to intend. This can all be taken in a wrong sense and create a scene for your said words, try to be gentle and polite with your speech. Stay free of the worldly menace and instead try to bring out the peace from your within. You may get and feel emotionally bolted out as well and therefore, it is best if you communicate with your spouse or partner and they may help in releasing out your stress and tension in life. also, if you go out on some outing with your friends and family, it will help uplift your spirits and change your mood.

Taurus Finance Today

You are going to shine like a rock star in your financial endeavors today. there shall be no looking back and you can practically invest in some good and prospering business deals all for your betterment in the financial status.

Taurus Family Today

It is a fun and relaxing day to be celebrated with your family. You shall find great ease and comfort in their company and everything will become sorted if you discus and share your problems with them.

Taurus Career Today

Making haste in your career path can prove to be useless for this day. Therefore, you shall stay cool and composed and be satisfied with your current professional status in life. Although don’t stop striving for the better.

Taurus Health Today

The health can get better and fitter only with the efforts that you are going to put today. Try to make your eating habits as healthy and sustainable one. Practice some yoga and meditation.

Taurus Love Life Today

Bring out the hidden romance in your relationship and also work on the lost spark in between you and your lover. You shall start working on your couple goals else things can get out of control in the near future.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

