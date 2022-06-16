Taurus Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for June 16,'22 states, moderate finance

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) It seems like a good day for you, but you need to be careful for a few things. Your finance looks moderate so shy away from making heavy investments. Family and property fronts are also moderate so it is best you lay-low. It is good day to spend time with your partner and you can see very good developments in your travel front. Some news from an external source can prove to be beneficial for you.

Taurus Finance Today Stars today show that your finances at the moment are moderate well. If you feel like something that you’ve been wanting to buy, you must shy away from buying as it may backfire. You can still make decisions related to property as things that you’ve been wanting to get may get to your way. It is important that you stay alert and do not go out of your plan. As your planning has proved to be beneficial for you, you can invest in other things for today.

Taurus Family Today Odds are not totally against your family front today but it is also not the worst day. It is best to keep things down and try to focus on your family more as maintaining peace within the family through out of the blue efforts or deeds that you do not do usually as things might take a wrong turn. It is better to stay out of any heated discussions in with your family members as it may backfire and can prove to be devastating in the long run only. It is advised not to invite a third person in your family matters to discuss problems.

Taurus Career Today Your career and professional terms look moderate today. If you’ve been wanting to apply at your dream company or go for the interview you’ve been planning to, it is not the best time to do that. Avoid going for the next job if you’re not very sure for the one. Although, if there is a promotion waiting for you, you can expect good news related to your job as well.

Taurus Health Today Health doesn’t look promising for you today. There are no issues that you might face today and it is going to be pleasant for you. It is advised to stay away from bad habits and keep going on with the healthy routine if you’re following any. Exercising can also prove to add a routine to your life so be mindful about that.

Taurus Love Life Today Your love life looks moderate so if you’ve been wanting to take your partner out or have been planning a proposal for some time, this is the right time for you. This is not the ideal time to take those important decisions with your partner that you’ve been wanting to take for some time. You might see some negative developments in your relationship so avoid taking major decisions. You can try to work upon making things better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

