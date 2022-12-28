Taurus Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Stars have something for you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You might be planning to invest or might be at the verge of starting a new business or any new project. Daily Astrological Prediction says, may be your dilemma is not letting you give a push to any of these ventures. Trust your inner strength, your capabilities, and your conscience. You may endeavor to achieve your goals with small leaps. Gradually, when you regain your confidence, you can take big leaps to eventually meet your goals. You may experience hassles but your real ‘You’ is very mighty to overcome such circumstances. Come out of your busy schedule and spend quality time with your family and friends. They may help you overcome your nervousness. Some pessimist people may try to misguide you, but allow your self-confidence to return back which in turn might eliminate the mist which is in front of your vision. Now, your goals are clear and visible.

Taurus Finance Today

You have managed to overcome the overstepping of your budget and so, your stars have something great for you in their stores. You bank balance is ready to pay all the dues, have a house of your own, and fulfil the basic needs which seems to be satiable.

Taurus Family Today

Your spouse’s mood might be in a furious mood enough to compromise the domestic environment. Avoid any conflict as it may ruin the relationship. Endeavor to figure out the root of this problem.

Taurus Career Today

You may experience hustle and bustle in your workplace. But being calm might help you to achieve your goals and meet your deadlines. Your superiors highly admire you and want you to get promoted to your desired position.

Taurus Health Today

You are optimist which always keeps your heart and mind healthy, and this in turn is reflected on your face. Your attitude towards any circumstances reveals your inner strength, passion, and determination. This comes from healthy food which you always follow.

Taurus Love Life Today

Today, might be your love day, where you might be waiting for your beloved’s response after you proposed her. You might see a big nod from her. So, the ball might be in your court, celebrate it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

