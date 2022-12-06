Taurus Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: Day full of joy & enthusiasm

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today is a pleasant day for you and your partner. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today, you can consider getting into a serious relationship. The day will be full of energy and you will be enthusiastic throughout the day. However, it is advisable to postpone any travel plans until next month. You can consider engaging in a sports activity which will enhance your mental and physical ability to deal with situations in life. Students aspiring to study abroad should wait until next week when the stars are in their favor. It is a good day for investments and any investment you make will yield positive results today. Jobseekers will achieve average results in their interviews

today. However, this will strengthen your skills and you will get to know yourself better.

Taurus Finance Today

You can consider investing today. Investments will bring you positive results as the stars are in your favor. You can also think about investing in stocks today. If you are thinking about buying a car for your family, it will be a worthwhile investment.

Taurus Family Today

Good news awaits you in your family. The surprise visit of your siblings will brighten the moods of your family members. Any family member who takes a test can expect successful results.

Taurus Career Today

You need to be highly alert in your office today. Just use patience while performing any task and the day will turn out in your favor. You may get into an argument with your boss but your patience and calm attitude will resolve the situation soon.

Taurus Health Today

If you are a sports enthusiast, then you should consider joining a sports club. You need high physical and mental stability to deal with the situations in your life and sports is a way to enhance your overall health. Avoid eating fried food today.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will suddenly be approached by your love interest, which will overwhelm you. If you are thinking about proposing, today is the right day for you and you will not be disappointed. Make sure you present yourself smartly. Dinner tonight with your partner is a terrific idea.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

