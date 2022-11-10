Taurus Horoscope Today, November 10, 2022: Monetary concerns

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Your body check-ups are normal. There isn’t any chronic disease within your cells are you need to worry about. You feel fine enough to stay away from those extra medications. Your workspace is decent enough to make you feel like commuting to work with a content mind. Your relationship with the family members are fine and love life is alright. The only thing you need to be concerned about today is your money. Try not to become a victim of the scams. There will be people around you arriving with a scheme. It might initially seem to be tempting but once you decide on investing, you will be at loss. They are scams and that’s what they do. If someone is talking about earning a great deal in less time without any prominent plan, run!

Taurus Health Today

Oftentimes, people say that you need to treat your body as a temple. Abide by a routine that could help you in enhancing your mental and physical strength. Engage in some breathing yoga today!

Taurus Finance Today

Be careful while dealing with money today. There are fraudulent scams around the place and it’s very easy to fall into their traps. Don’t invest in instant money earning schemes.

Taurus Career Today

You are a diligent employee without the amount of appreciation you deserve. Pay no heed to the work politics and keep up the good work. If it still doesn’t work for you, speak up!

Taurus Family Today

If you have been away from your family due to some manageable feud, bridge the gap! Narrate your side of the story while listening to theirs. Life is short enough to be lived without our loved ones.

Taurus Love Life Today

It’s time to spice up your relationship. Do you often make plans and react accordingly? How about being spontaneous today for a change and engaging in an activity that suddenly pops up in your head?

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

