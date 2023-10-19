The Death card : Here are the meanings of both upright and reversed in matters of love, career and health

The Death tarot card is often misunderstood and feared, primarily due to its name. However, in the upright position, this card signifies not physical death but rather a profound transformation. It represents the end of a significant phase in your life that you recognize is no longer serving you. Much like closing one door to open another, it's about letting go of the past to make room for something new and more valuable. Although the initial changes may be challenging, they hold the potential for personal growth and renewal. You may experience physical and emotional discomfort if you resist these necessary endings, but by embracing change, you can shape a more positive future.

In the Reversed Position: Resistance to Change

The Death tarot card.(Pixabay)

When the Death card appears in the reversed position, it suggests that you might be resisting a significant transformation or change. You may find it challenging to let go or fear making necessary adjustments. Holding on to old perspectives or beliefs from the past could hinder progress and leave you feeling stagnant. However, by accepting and embracing change, you can open doors to new opportunities and a brighter future. It's a reminder to stop resisting change and instead welcome it with an open mind.

Love and Relationships

Upright Death in Love: In a love reading, the Death card signals that change is coming to your relationship. It may indicate that you or your partner are clinging to a connection that no longer works, or that old habits are hindering your relationship's progress. This card suggests that either you embrace the change willingly or fight it. It might signify a need for significant changes or letting go of certain aspects of the relationship. The outcome depends on both partners' willingness to accept change for the better.

Reversed Death in Love: When reversed, the Death card can indicate resistance to change in your relationship. You or your partner might be holding on due to fear, dependency, or convenience, rather than a genuine desire to make the relationship work. It suggests a reluctance to alter dating and relationship patterns. The card advises you to let go of unhealthy habits or dependencies and embrace the change that will lead to a more positive romantic life.

Finance

Upright Death in Finance: When the Death card appears in a financial context, it may indicate a sudden decrease in income or financial loss. This period of change can be an opportunity to learn and make necessary financial adjustments. It emphasizes the need for honesty and fairness in financial dealings.

Reversed Death in Finance: In the reversed position, the Death card may suggest that you are resisting financial change, possibly due to an attachment to old financial patterns. It's a reminder to adapt to financial challenges and make necessary changes to find a solution.

Career

Upright Death in Career: The upright Death card in a career reading suggests that it's time for a change or a new path. You might be unhappy with your current job but hesitate to let go of the security it offers. It encourages you to make a career shift and embrace the changes, even if they seem challenging.

Reversed Death in Career: When reversed, this card indicates resistance to change in your career. You might hold on to your job despite dissatisfaction, stability, or predictability. It suggests that you should accept the changes that are pushing you to make a shift in your professional life.

Health

Upright Death in Health: The Death card rarely predicts physical death in a health reading. Instead, it might signify a necessary transformation in your health. It's essential to embrace these changes and maintain a positive mindset. You may need to explore new approaches to improve your health.

Reversed Death in Health: When reversed, the Death card suggests resistance to health-related changes. You might be unwilling to face a deeper issue affecting your health. It's a reminder to accept change and embrace healthier habits.

One Card Pull: Yes or No

Upright Death: When pulled in the upright position, the Death card signifies a "Yes" answer to a yes-or-no question.

Reversed Death: When pulled in the reversed position, the Death card signifies a "No" answer to a yes-or-no question.

Timing with the Death Card

The Death card can suggest that significant events will occur within the next 30 days. It appears every three to four months, bringing about lasting changes that affect your life. Pay attention to events and people, gather information, and make informed decisions as the drama unfolds.

