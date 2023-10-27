The Moon Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The Moon Tarot Card Explained

Introduction

The Moon tarot card, whether upright or reversed, holds significant meanings related to deception, fear, and hidden aspects of life. Let's break down the card's symbolism and interpretations in simple terms.

The Moon Card Description

The Moon card depicts a full moon between two skyscrapers in the night sky. It represents the subconscious, intuition, and inner visions. The path between the two towers is dimly lit, signifying a journey to higher consciousness. A small pond in the foreground symbolizes the ethereal, subconscious mind, while a crayfish emerging from the water represents the beginning of consciousness. On a green meadow, a dog and a wolf howl at the moon, symbolizing the domesticated and untamed sides of our minds.

Upright Meaning on the Moon Tarot card

Dealing with Fears: When the Moon card is upright, it suggests facing fears and anxieties rooted in past experiences. Unresolved emotions may resurface, affecting your subconscious or conscious self.

Intuition: Trust your instincts and intuition to see through deceptive situations. Pay attention to your inner guidance for a deeper understanding of life's mysteries.

Love and Relationships - If you're in a relationship, the Moon card in an upright position might indicate feeling uneasy or uncertain. Communication issues or hidden problems could arise. For singles, it suggests potential deceit or hidden truths in new relationships.

Financial Aspects- When it comes to finances, the Moon warns against impulsive decisions or investments. Be cautious and gather all necessary information before making financial choices.

Career- In the professional realm, the Moon card could suggest uncertainty, miscommunications, or a lack of clarity in your career path. It's crucial to communicate clearly and avoid rushing into decisions.

Health- In health matters, the Moon card may indicate mental health issues like depression or anxiety. It advises seeking medical advice if you suspect any health problems.

Reversed Meaning on the Moon Tarot card

Overcoming Fears: Reversed, the Moon card signifies overcoming fears and anxieties. You're learning to break free from restrictive thoughts and explore newfound freedom.

Intuitive Messages: You might be receiving intuitive messages, though they could be unclear. Focus on your inner voice and trust your instincts.

Love and Relationships- In relationships, a reversed Moon may suggest the revelation of deceit or hidden truths. It's a sign that the real nature of your relationship or partner is becoming apparent. For singles, it could indicate a return to self-assurance after a challenging period.

Financial Aspects- Financially, the reversed Moon implies clarity and understanding in your financial situation. Trust your instincts and gather the necessary information for wise financial decisions.

Career- In your career, the reversed Moon indicates the dissipation of confusion and a more stable professional path. However, it may also signal escalating misunderstandings, leading to dishonesty and sabotage.

Health- For health issues, the reversed Moon signifies a reduction in mental health problems and the return of stability. Seek medical advice and stay attuned to your health needs.

The Moon Card for Timing

If you're wondering when an event will occur, the Moon card suggests a gradual process, typically within months or specific days of a month. This event will bring positive outcomes and fulfill your wishes, possibly in the coming weeks or days.

