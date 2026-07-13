The Old Farmer's Almanac has a fall forecast. Astrology has a different outlook for the season

The Old Farmer's Almanac, recently published its Fall 2026 forecast, predicting warmer-than-average conditions across much of the interior United States, cooler weather along the East Coast and Pacific Coast, and drier conditions in many parts of the country. But astrology has a different perspective for the fall season. Let's delve into what the experts say.

The astrological impact of the fall season. (Pexels)

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“The shift from summer to autumn is always a jarring experience for those sensitive to change," astrologer Babs Cheung told the New York Post.

Cheung added that alongside temperatures dropping and daylight waning, people's mindsets may also begin to shift around the autumn equinox. While weather changes mark the arrival of a new season, many astrologers view the equinox as a symbolic invitation to reflect, restore balance and prepare for the months ahead.

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Fall often signals a change in focus

Astrologers believe that the arrival of fall could encourage people to slow down after the busy pace of summer. The season may prompt people to review their priorities, strengthen daily routines and think about the months ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than chasing new beginnings, autumn often represents a period of taking stock. Many astrologers believe people could benefit from asking what has worked this year and what no longer deserves their energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than chasing new beginnings, autumn often represents a period of taking stock. Many astrologers believe people could benefit from asking what has worked this year and what no longer deserves their energy. {{/usCountry}}

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The symbolic meaning of the autumn equinox

The first day of fall also marks the autumn equinox, when day and night are nearly equal in length. In astrology, this event begins the Libra season, a zodiac sign that many astrologers associate with balance, fairness and relationships.

Because of these themes, some astrologers suggest the weeks after the equinox could offer a good time to improve communication, restore work-life balance or reconnect with loved ones. These ideas reflect symbolic interpretations rather than guaranteed outcomes.

A season for reflection

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Before Libra season, the Sun moves through Virgo, a sign often linked with health, organisation and everyday habits. Some astrologers say this period may inspire people to tidy their homes, create practical routines or pay closer attention to their wellbeing.

Many spiritual practitioners also choose the fall season for journaling, meditation and gratitude practices. While these activities cannot predict the future, they may help people reflect on personal goals and approach the final months of the year with greater clarity.

The Old Farmer's Almanac offers one way to prepare for the season by looking at weather patterns. Astrology offers another by inviting people to think about personal growth. One focuses on the skies above, while the other encourages reflection on life here on Earth. Both reflect different traditions, and many people enjoy following each for its own purpose.

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