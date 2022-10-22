This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with these unique astro-gift ideas

The festive season is here, and preparations and gift- planning are in full swing. This Diwali, get creative with your gifts with our festive gift-guide.

Aries

For this spicy one, you need to get creative. Get the everyday items and cliche gifting suggestions off the list. Aries enjoy experimenting with fashion and are playful and daring.

Gift ideas can range from sporting gear like a golf kit to exciting video games and clothes with distinctive and popping prints.

Taurus

To impress them, you might need to relax your financial restrictions a little. They appreciate getting pampered. These Venus-ruled signs are sympathetic and giving, so offer them a nice gift and they'll adore you back.

Gift ideas include a luxurious massage, tasteful jewelry or a trip to a stunning museum.

Gemini

Geminis are clever and endearing. Gifts that can help them achieve their intellectual needs will always be welcomed by them. They enjoy expression and are excellent conversationalists. Therefore, something as simple as a pen and diary set will satisfy their needs.

Gift ideas include educational books or videotapes, a diary, a camera, or something vibrant that satisfies their creative urge.

Cancer

The world's materialistic possessions don't really matter to them. The happiness and well-being of their loved ones are the most important things to them. They will adore a personalized gift or a gift that makes them feel more connected to loved ones because they are emotional and sensitive.

Gift ideas include warm memories in the form of artwork, photo frames, or albums that can make thoughtful presents.

Leo

Leos are charismatic, talented performers who love the spotlight. They would appreciate a quirky and fun present. They are bold and expressive, so consider their personality while choosing their gift. They also enjoy dressing in vibrant colors that stand out.

Gift ideas include tickets to a thrilling movie or performance, a vacation to an amusement park, or vibrant and unique clothes.

Virgo

Virgos value tradition, discipline, and punctuality strongly. Therefore, they will be thankful for anything that makes their everyday activities easier for them to complete. Find out if your loved one prefers dogs or cats as they also love animals.

Gift ideas include a daily planner or organizer, gym membership, or a pet that can be a wonderful friend.

Libra

Relationships that are loving and joyful are significant to Librans. Therefore, anything that makes them think about their relationship with a close friend can make them smile. An artistic present will be greatly appreciated by a Libra since they are true admirers of aesthetic beauty.

Gift ideas include a self-written poem or song, unique artwork, fresh flowers, a mirror with a lovely frame and fancy accessories.

Scorpio

Scorpios are intense and secretive; they may be turned off by a cheesy or predictable gift. So get creative to satisfy their adventurous side. Due to their emotional nature, they also appreciate handmade gifts.

Gift ideas include distinctive jewelry, a book, or a game that is mysterious and thrilling. They can also be presented with hand-made gifts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians deeply appreciate culture.So, be sure to search in this area. They are also highly observant and have an academic bent. These babies are like eager explorers who love visiting places with an interesting history.

Gift ideas include visiting historical sites, educational books and videos, encyclopedias. You can also amaze them by trying out different cuisines with them on a date.

Capricorn

They are competent, driven, and focused. Capricorns will be very appreciative of a gift that advances their career. They put a lot of emphasis on their ongoing growth and progress. They also enjoy being spoiled once in a while.

Gift ideas include self-help books, daily planners, and autobiographies of successful people, luxurious spa tickets.

Aquarius

Aquarians are always the center of attention at a party as they are sociable and charming. They are brilliant thinkers who value networking, innovation, and growth. So, if you want to impress them, be sure to go with the latest styles.

Gift ideas include latest technology, a big surprise party, informational books and gaming stations.

Pisces

Pisces are dreamers who love mysteries and fantasies. The world for them is not black and white, it’s grey. The sensitive and tender Pisces will love a self-made, meaningful gift. Also, these water babies really do love thrilling water activities. Creativity and innovation are deeply appreciated by them.

Gift ideas include water colors, a sci-fi-themed party, and self-written poems, water sport tickets

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)