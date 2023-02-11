Valentine's Day 2023: Best ways to propose to each zodiac sign

Aries: Aries are wild and fun. They love fiercely and therefore would love a proposal that is extravagant and expresses just how much they are valued. Think out of the box for this sign. A proposal in a huge party or during a trek on a cliff with a beautiful background. Anything that makes them feel special will work for an Aries

Taurus: Heart is where the home is, says a Taurean. They value their family and to propose them in front of the people they hold close and dear to their heart will win you some brownie points! They

Gemini: The undiscovered might be the best place to propose to a Gemini. Though they value small efforts, a proposal on a secluded beach with e beautiful sunset or a during concert of their favourite artist will make it a memorable one for a Gemini.

Cancer: A short trip with just you two, where you cherish the romantic bliss is a perfect idea to propose to this sign. Cuddled up with each other, in front of a bonfire, where you suddenly pop the question will guarantee a yes.

Leo: Big and proud! That’s the way to go when proposing to a Leo. A proposal at your favourite restaurant where you get down on one knee and propose to them is sure to bring tears to their eyes. They love glamour and therefore, being surrounded by a crowd eagerly watching is sure to sway them.

Virgo: Perfectionist yet emotional. The best way to propose to a Virgo is an intimate set-up. A recreation of your first date will hit their emotional side. You could also take them to places that you are emotionally attached to for a first date in order to impress them.

Libra: A cute little family outing where you pop the question in front of your near and dear ones. Or popping the question while on a rollercoaster ride. Both will impress the extrovert Libra and add them to your life.

Scorpio: A wine-tasting trip where you bend down on one knee to express your true feelings for a Scorpio will be a memory to remember for sure. You could also plan a little getaway for the two of you where you propose in a special manner with soft jazz music as well.

Sagittarius: A road trip with their best friends where you propose to them will be highly specialized for this sign. You could also take them to that one special place where you both share a special memory with.

Capricorn: A treasure hunt proposal is the ideal way to propose to this engrossed sign. A cute little proposal during a long drive as you enjoy the vibes and each other’s company could also be something you could try.

Aquarius: Try something out of the ordinary. A coffee-tasting date where you learn about the beverage and enjoy the aesthetics of the farm could be one way to take that step. You could also just throw an expensive couples’ dinner at your house and dress to impress an Aquarius.

Pisces: Write it down. A poem, story or couplet. When it’s written by you, you’ve got a Pisces under your spell. They love it when feelings are expressed in a personal manner and therefore, singing their favourite song during a dinner date or just writing a piece that describes them the best and speaking it in front of some family and friends will take you to the touchdown of a proposal.

