Vikram Samvat 2079: King Saturn to elevate the fortune of these zodiac signs

The Hindu new year began on the first day of Pratipada of Chaitra Shukla Paksha which fell on April 2, 2022. At the same time, Chaitra Navratri also commenced from this day. According to the concept of Varshaphala (Annual Horoscope) in Vedic Astrology, every new year is governed by a certain planet which decides the flow of events in our life in that particular year. According to the planetary cabinet for the New Year, 2022, Saturn has been given the position of King, while Jupiter is his Minister. Coincidentally, both these planets will change their zodiac position in the month of Apil 2022.

Saturn will move out of his own sign, Capricorn sign on April 29, 2022 and will transit to his next zodiac sign Aquarius after a time period of about two years and three months. In Aquarius, Saturn is considered to be at home and this position is the most comfortable position of Saturn in the entire zodiac.

Saturn is well known as a teacher and it is the significator of our actions or karma. It can give disappointments, delays and obstructions, but for a good cause as the end result is invariably favourable to our larger life purpose. During 2022, Saturn is going to exert a tremendous effect on all zodiac signs throughout the year. However, the following zodiac signs will witness a steep rise in their fortune in the Hindu New Year 2022 due to Saturn’s blessings.

Aries: Saturn will be placed in your house of gains and aspirations which is an extremely beneficial position to bestow you luck and prosperity. All your hard work will be paid off during this period. You may get a good hike in your salary and receive incentives. There are also bright possibilities for freshers to find a suitable job or start something of their own. You will be a bit workaholic and will not like to socialise much. The government employees will have a favourable period as they may get honour and respect from higher authorities.

Taurus: Saturn will move from your house of destiny to your house of karma. Saturn being an auspicious planet for Taurus sign, this will bring some good opportunities in your professional life. You may get the job or profile of your dream. Your professional bond will improve and you will have better coordination with your subordinates and the other team members. This period will be good for the movement of your stuck up works. If you have been holding onto a few things in the past then the possibilities of resolving them are quite high.

Gemini: Saturn is the lord of destiny for you, but it had been placed in the house of delay since last two years or so. Now, it will move to your house of destiny and will bring about a radical transformation in your life. It will bring some movement in your long-awaited works. You will be calmer and patient during this period. You may travel overseas for work. You will be hardworking and will put forth your best efforts to improve your career and earnings. You will also have an inclination towards learning alternative unconventional therapies for emotional and physical wellbeing.

Libra: You have been facing the Dhaiya of Saturn since last two years or so as Saturn was placed in your fourth house of happiness. But now, Saturn will move to your fifth house of past-life karmas which will bestow sudden luck and success to you. Saturn will bring favourable results for the students. Those who are planning to move out from their native place for studies will get good opportunities and the university of their choice to study further. This will also bring good gains from business. If planning to take your hobbies and interests like your business then time is favourable as your efforts will bring success.

Sagittarius: A new phase of life begins for you as your seven and half period long trial of Saturn finally gets over this month. As your Sadhe-Sati gets over, life will turn full circle bringing about major relief and upliftment. You will have an inclination to learn about scripture and will participate in religious works. It is an auspicious time for those who are planning to conceive. You may plan to convert your hobbies and interests into your profession. Saturn will bring some sudden gain or financial benefit. This time will also be good for those who are pursuing research work.

Aquarius: You are also reeling under Sadhe-Sati and it will now move to the second phase as Saturn shifts to your first house from where it will cast its influence on the entire horoscope. This will be favourable for those who are married as their understanding with spouse will improve. They will share a more healthy and stable relationship with them. You will get some novel opportunities to work on a new project or environment at the professional front. You will get the fruits of your past endeavours. Those working in global companies will have a good reputation which will bring incentives and favours.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

