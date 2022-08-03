Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 3 2022: You'll be occupied with work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgos may have a fairly normal day. Your professional front may be good. A lot of activity in the office may keep you happily occupied. Your financial situation may be steady. Multiple income sources can allow you to overspend. On the flip side, your family front may be in a state of disorderliness. Children are likely to take a little extra advantage of their freedom. Your health remains fine. However, not taking out time to focus on wellbeing may invite problems later. On the romantic front, it may become difficult for you and your partner to carry on in a long-distance relationship. This may not end well for you both. Travel arrangements may be postponed due to friends’ rescheduled plans. Those looking to sell their property to a relative may have to tread with caution. On the social front, you may be lauded for your generosity.

Virgo Finance Today On the financial front, Virgos are likely to receive money from unexpected sources, keeping the coffers brimming. You may also receive money you had loaned to a friend. You can now repay your old debts with the surplus amount.

Virgo Family Today There may be some ups and downs in your domestic life, Virgos. There could be some tense moments in the family but by end of the day, you are likely to see peace and harmony getting restored in the homely environment.

Virgo Career Today Virgos, your performance at work may improve and your efforts to excel are likely to be appreciated by your bosses. Your ideas may be implemented at work, which can bring profits to the organization and a promotion for you!

Virgo Health Today If you are dealing with weight issues Virgos, you are likely to take up light running exercises to stay fit. Consuming a balanced and nutritious diet may also help you shed those extra kilos. Make yoga a part of your daily routine.

Virgo Love Life Today Virgos may need to let go of their intransigence on the romantic front to experience joys of love life. Your significant other may be rather demanding. Failing to meet their needs could cause conflicts in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

