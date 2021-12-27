Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Stay proactive

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

It is a great day to be alive! Today may be a complete exception to Monday Blues! Start your workday with a huge smile and let yourself be surprised by the universe's little surprises and miracles. Trust yourself and go with the flow instead of resisting the natural momentum here. This is the right time to implement something that you have been meaning to for some time. Do not worry as you will be able to catch up on pending tasks with the burst of energy and vitality you may feel today. Don't be unduly harsh in your dealing with subordinates or loved ones, it may prove counterproductive. Being empathetic and understanding is likely to work better. Those of you in the final phases of property purchase are likely to close the deal successfully. A visit to a religious place may give you a lot of tranquillity and solace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

It may not be a bad idea to assess your ongoing saving schemes to ensure they are headed in the right direction. Any outstanding payment is likely to be recovered which may increase your liquidity and strengthen your finances.

Virgo Family Today

A distant relative may drop in for a visit after several years, giving a chance to renew long missed ties. It is also a very auspicious day to organize a wedding or religious ceremony in the house. It is likely to bring much happiness and cheer for all.

Virgo Career Today

A project you've been working on for a long time could come together or finally get the recognition it deserves. You need to stay proactive and undertake calculated risks to further your career prospects. Those looking for new career opportunities are likely to witness a positive development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Health and well-being should remain your key priority areas today. There could be stress and anxiety due to additional workload which can impact your health. A sound mind resides in a sound body, so take heed and stop taking your health for granted.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may not be able to express your feelings and emotions which may not give you the desired satisfaction in romantic relationships. Married life may continue to remain a sour point and your spouse's indifference could cause worry.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026