Virgo Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Seek aid from seniors

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you are likely to start your day with a positive outlook. You may be able to maintain a good work-life balance due to your understanding of things and situations. This may help you devote time to both - your loved ones and to your professional life as well. You are likely to climb the ladder of success steadily with your grit and determination. Continuing on the path and channelizing your energy in the right direction may bring desired results. The fruits of your labour might take a little extra time to ripen. You may get to meet new people, who may prove to be of support in your professional success. Students are likely to seek aid from seniors and perform well on their academic front. Travel plans may materialize, but it is advisable to check all aspects before embarking on a journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, you may reap the benefits of past investments made in property and land. Money may keep rolling in, which you can put in a new scheme. You may recover losses from speculative activities.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, your loved ones are likely to celebrate your success. However, do not let your enthusiasm die down and participate with all your heart to avoid disappointing your family members.

Virgo Career Today

On the job front, delays of any kind may make you work harder, which in turn, are likely to take you towards success more quickly. Your bosses may be happy with your performance and a monetary bonus may be on the cards for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may get to enjoy mental happiness as you get to relieve your stress through meditation. However, some weather-related allergies may bother you, which you may have to be careful of.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your relationship is likely to go through long periods of upheavals. Not giving enough time to your partner may upset them. Spending time with them is likely to bode well for your harmonious relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026