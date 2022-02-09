Virgo Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Don’t over-exert in love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You’re practical, detail oriented and hard working. You might come off as extremely diligent and resourceful and people may be depending on you a little too much. Don’t let this pressure you. Don’t overdo or over exert for others. Maintain your sanity. Also, it is very important to keep in mind that you may have an eye for details but that doesn’t mean others aren’t good at what they do.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, money invested in the past may give good returns. You might be considering buying a new property and that might be close now. Your family business venture may pick up the pace, bringing handsome profits. You’ve worked hard and taken steady steps. It's now time for you to enjoy the fruits.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience a period of dullness and low energy as everyone is stuck in a routine and very bored too. Planning fun activities with your loved ones may add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere. It may be refreshing for you and them both.

Virgo Career Today

The day may not be as promising as far as your professional life is concerned. Your relationship at work may undergo stressful situations as disputes with your peers are likely Handle the delicate issue sensitively, don’t blurt unnecessary things. Try to establish harmony. You need it most right now.

Virgo Health Today

You are taking good care of yourself physically. Reduce the junk intake to decrease the body's toxicity. Get proper rest to reduce some stress. Also, call your nutritionist and create a new diet chart.

Virgo Love Life Today

Romance is on the cards. Sit back and enjoy. Celebrate love, commitment and the special bond. You’ve come so far and there’s no turning back now. It’s time for you to bask in love, wholesome attention and care.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

