Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 18: Avoid neglecting health

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is going to be an awesome day. You may get a chance to impress your boss. Some may get a chance to travel out of town for a business meeting. A property deal may prove beneficial. Those who are planning to shift to a new home or location, this is a favourable day to do so.

Some misunderstandings may ruin peace and harmony in married life. The best way to avoid misunderstanding is to communicate. You are advised to take some rest to maintain mental peace. Visiting spiritual place may also work wonder for you.

What else is there to unfold? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

Your economic condition may be good. An inherited property may be transferred to your name or you may get a chance to earn a handsome commission from a property deal. Take blessings of your parents before starting something new on the business front.

Virgo Family Today

Personal life seems just perfect and you may get a chance to relax at home and enjoy a cheerful aura. You may visit your close relatives and enjoy a get together. Your sweet nature may get you new friends.

Virgo Career Today

You may have to plan short distance travel to meet some clients. Your boss may assign you new and important responsibilities. Your coworkers may supply useful information that may prove beneficial to you.

Virgo Health Today

You may feel positive energy and excitement within yourself. You may be a bit more adventurous today and plan an adventurous trip with friends. Avoid neglecting minor health issues as it may turn out worse.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may have to go through a rough time on the love front. Do not rush towards separation or break up – gather your thoughts together and give it some time. You may get impatient today, but try to have faith. It is all about doing the right thing.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

