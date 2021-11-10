Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Exercise caution!
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Exercise caution!

Dear Virgo, the possibility of you getting loans and credits is promising. Do not turn back to dig past. Be careful about who to trust and who not to trust.
A short trip to nature sightseeing may be possible for Virgos, so spread a smile and begin your day!
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are quick learners and posses the ability to adapt to any kind of change. Make this your best asset and keep moving forward. You are likely to gain stability in life with your careful planning, logical reasoning and methodical approach towards a particular task. You are capable of handling all adverse circumstances you may face with ease; your analytical thinking and critical decisions may come handy during such times. You expect the same kind of warmth and affection from your loved ones as you have for them. You are likely to value and cherish your relationships deeply above all else. Stay away from your judgmental behavior.

Virgo Finance Today

You may face ups and downs in finances today. Profits may flow in from various quarters, but over expenditures and careless spending on your part on unnecessary items of luxury may not help you save enough for emergencies.

Virgo Family Today

The day may offer mixed results on your domestic front today. Your interpersonal relationships may be volatile as your aggression may get the better of you. Try to maintain your calm when dealing with your loved ones.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, undertaking an advanced training program is likely to give you an edge over your competitors. Your chances of a salary increment look bright today. Those looking for new jobs are also likely to succeed.

Virgo Health Today

There are no chances of an ailment befalling you today. You may remain fit and fine with your dietary modifications and rigorous exercise routines. Swimming may strengthen your lungs, while breathing techniques may bring you peace of mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

Lucky stars are in your favour today and your romantic relationship is likely to become stronger. Mutual trust and understanding may be enhanced during this period and you are likely to add zing to your already intimate love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

Topics
virgo horoscope virgo astrology horoscope sun sign
