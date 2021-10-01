Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: It's a happy day!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, you are meticulous and you pay attention to detail. You can be fussy at times but that does not stop you from reaching your goals. Take charge of your life and make the right choices regarding your future. Success is likely to come your way as you continue with your winning streak. Students will perform well and bring laurels on their academic front. The time is right to execute your travel plans. So pack your bags and look forward to an exciting time in the company of family and friends. Your property matters are likely to take a little more time to reach a conclusion, so waiting patiently is the right thing to do!

Virgo Finance Today

You will need to put your decision of selling off property for financial gains on hold, as this is not an auspicious time to execute those plans. You will have to wait patiently for the right time to come to invest in the stock exchange.

Virgo Family Today

You will find immense happiness on your domestic front today. The atmosphere at home will remain peaceful and serene. However, the actions of children could cause some conflicts later in the day.

Virgo Career Today

A new lucrative job offer is likely to be offered to you today. However, weigh all the pros and cons before you think of quitting your current job and taking up the new one. Give the proposal some serious consideration as it may also come with a possible transfer.

Virgo Health Today

Modify your sedentary ways to keep lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and obesity away. A balanced and nourishing diet, coupled with a light workout routine will ensure that you maintain normal health.

Virgo Love Life Today

You might feel lonely today with the absence of a romantic partner. However, it will not last long as your search for a suitable partner is likely to end. Plan something exciting with your beloved to enjoy the ecstasies of your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

