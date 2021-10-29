Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 29: Have patience!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is an excellent day and you may plan to help someone in need. You may also devote some time in helping the needy and underprivileged people. Some may donate their belongings to poor children. You will be popular among your friends and relatives due to your good deeds.

Everything seems okay, but you should be cautious on the professional front. Today, you may feel that you never get credit for your determination and hard work. This is just a phase; you will get recognition for your work soon. You will get along with your partner today.

Virgo Finance Today

Your stable financial condition will allow you to do financial charity. You may feel like helping others, but do not let people take advantage of your good and kind nature.

Virgo Family Today

This is a favorable day on the domestic front, so you can make the most of today by spending quality time together with family members or planning an evening out. Be grateful for the cooperation and support you get from your family members.

Virgo Career Today

This is not a lucky day on the work front. Some business deals may not go in your favor and disturb your peace of mind. Try to be patient and wait a bit longer to enjoy financial and business success. You may be shifted to a different project that you don't like much.

Virgo Health Today

Those who have already opted for a healthy lifestyle, they will soon reap the reward. You will enjoy your good health and try to maintain it. An elder will recover from a prolonged health issue.

Virgo Love Life Today

You will feel grateful and happy by having a caring partner by your side. Try not to force your romantic feeling on your spouse as it may upset your partner and ruin a romantic evening. Long romantic walks may make the aura exciting on the love front.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026