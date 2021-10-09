Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 9: Love will bloom
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 9: Love will bloom

Dear Virgo, you will realise where the problem in your relationship lies and build a transparent relationship with your partner.
Being an earth sign, you are known for your grounded decisions in many respects.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are often obsessed with perfection and try enforcing this ideal of theirs onto their closest acquaintances. This might not go well with the others! Often labelled perfectionists, you live up to the status and cannot tolerate unorganised behaviours. You are highly introverted and fail to express your emotions properly. You will prefer keeping those emotions away rather than explaining them! Being an earth sign, you are known for your grounded decisions in many respects. You will be occupied in a dilemma between your ideals and your heart. Your thoughts would be filled with the practical and idyllic aspects of life. This time you do not have a plan to go out but staying in. It is a great time to catch a good show with your partner.

Virgo Finance Today

There is a bright possibility that during this time additions will be made to existing set of properties. If you want, you can also try to upgrade your own house at this time. You may buy a costly item of beauty as you enjoy and appreciate pieces of art.

Virgo Family Today

Your domestic front looks happy and joyous. Your kids or siblings can achieve great success in their academics, making you proud of them. You may also buy an expensive gift for someone close to you and surprise that person.

Virgo Career Today

You put a lot of effort into your work. Hopefully, your efforts will bear sweet fruits. If you have a business, you will certainly close a deal with your client.

Virgo Health Today

Your health will be good except for a few skin ailments. Follow a proper sleep schedule and drink a lot of water to keep your skin hydrated. You will find your skin glowing within a few days!

Virgo Love Life Today

You will realise where the problem in your relationship lies and build a transparent relationship with your partner. Love will bloom between you two! It will also strengthen the relationship.

 

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

