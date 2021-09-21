Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: You'll achieve what you aim for

Dear Virgo, you carry few positive traits like hardworking and to be analytical and they will give you success in all aspects of your life.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:25 AM IST
People born under this sign are hardworking and analytical, but can be overcritical and perfectionists.

Virgo

 

People born under this sign are hardworking and analytical, but can be overcritical and perfectionists. The day turns out well for you, as your positive traits give you success in all aspects of your life. This is the day when you can achieve what you aim for. 

 

Virgo Finance Today

One of the biggest financial challenges is the rising cost of education, so you must plan for it beforehand. The best way to meet rising expenses is through investing in a suitable asset. Think well before lending money to someone you don’t know well, otherwise it may become difficult to get your money back. 

Virgo Family Today

Happiness is closely tied to job satisfaction, gratifying relationships, and your physical and emotional well-being; so, strive for them to make your life fulfilling. Parenthood is one of the most rewarding experiences one can have and some of you are likely to experience it soon, so start preparing for it. 

 

Virgo Career Today

If you happen to clear a competitive exam against your expectations, remember the best thing in life has just happened to you and this is just one of them, as there are more to come! Getting elevated to a high post in the organisation is indicated for some. 

Virgo Health Today

If you are not eating the right food, if is certain to show on your waistline, so eat a well-balanced, low-fat diet with lots of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Follow the tips given by your fitness trainer, if you desire to achieve a well-sculpted body in the least possible time. 

 

Virgo Love Life Today

Weather today may have a major say in making your partner romantic, so go along and enjoy your time together. This is the right time to chart out your future with lover, if you have made up your mind to marry him/ her. Parents will agree to your choice of life partner, so rejoice! 

 

Lucky Number:  2

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

