Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: A fruitful day for you

Dear Virgo, you will brim with excitement and satisfaction as you notice a marked increase in your overall fitness and energy levels. Make sure to get out of your comfort zone when you attempt to explore them.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Avoid taking a huge risk with a business property as it may not bring immediate gains.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) 

 

Virgos by and large will have a fruitful day. The day will bring a chance to venture into new areas of life and the influence of Mercury will assist in offering you new opportunities of progress. Make sure to get out of your comfort zone when you attempt to explore them. Paying attention to the smallest details and your deep sense of humanity will help you in putting your best foot forward. You're likely to be more relaxed than usual, which is mostly because life is running smoothly, and other people are particularly friendly towards you. Avoid taking a huge risk with a business property as it may not bring immediate gains. There is a probability of an outing with life partner to some place close by for little relaxation and reflection. 

 

Virgo Finance Today 

 

Though you don’t face any shortage of money today, don’t go for excessive expenses. Staying economical will enable you to save a lot. The day will bring ample opportunities to earn money. Weight them well before taking action.

 

Virgo Family Today 

 

You need to pay attention to your relationship to show you nearest and dearest how much they mean to you. This will introduce a new spark into your ties.  Seek the advice of an elderly for making any big decisions. 

 

Virgo Career Today 

 

Your ideas and suggestions will be appreciated by those who matter, enhancing your professional prospects. Everything is streamlined and progresses well at work as you find the winning rhythm with your subordinates today.

RELATED STORIES

 

Virgo Health Today 

 

You will brim with excitement and satisfaction as you notice a marked increase in your overall fitness and energy levels. Those suffering from a chronic ailment are likely to find tremendous relief using natural ways of healing.

 

Virgo Love Life Today 

 

The constant support from your partner will help you to overcome the ordeals on your way. All past misunderstandings are likely to get resolved soon with mutual love and understanding. You just need to stay strong.

 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

