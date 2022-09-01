Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 1, 2022: Stop thinking about your failures

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Stop thinking about your failures and start planning a better future Virgos. You have great plans for your future which can be beneficial if executed properly. Don’t get bogged down by obstacles which may come your way today. You need to stick to the practical timetable to achieve time-bound targets. You might be required to take on some additional responsibilities at work which you must do your best to fulfil. Make sure that you invest in essentials only. Virgo natives must control their desire to indulge in impulsive buying. You must learn to save more. Timely suggestions to friends would help them to solve their problems. You can plan to construct your house or purchase a property. Virgo students can face distractions in their studies due to peer pressure. They can also face concentration issues. Seek help to concentrate better. An adventurous holiday, the best way to experience with your friends, appears to be on the cards for Virgo natives.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo natives are likely to get abundant opportunities to improve business but might fail to benefit from them. If possible postpone major financial transactions for another day. Beware, expecting huge returns on short-term investment would be a miscalculation on your part.

Virgo Family Today There is likely to be peace and happiness in the family, and an atmosphere of joy may prevail for most of the day. Newly married Virgo couples may be blessed with a child. This may also enhance and strengthen your interpersonal relationships.

Virgo Career Today For working professionals, this is the time to exercise caution in your decision-making. There could be additional pressure at the workplace and a proactive approach is called for. You need to be cautious about your public image on the professional front. Lose talk may tarnish your image.

Virgo Health Today Virgos can adopt creative ways to keep themselves fit and active. Participation in outdoor games or sports would not only increase your physical fitness but also would help you in keeping diseases at bay.

Virgo Love Life Today Married Virgo couples are likely to get over their marital woes and can plan to go on a trip with their spouse. The romantic relationship would be a source of support and companionship. Singles may succeed in catching the attention of their dream person.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

