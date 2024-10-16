Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 16 October 2024 predicts new ventures

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prove your prowess today Be ready to embrace surprises in the relationship. Do not give up on official challenges as there will be success in your career. Financially you are good today. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024: Financially you are good today.

Be ready to take up new roles at work that will also lead to success. Do not keep issues growing up in the love affair. Instead, resolve them before the day ends. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

There will be fun and adventure in the romantic life and it is good to be a patient listener. Be sensitive towards the partner’s emotions and spend more time together. Do not delve into the past that may hurt the emotions of the lover. Some relationships will see minor friction today and this need to be resolved before the day ends. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can consider it.

Virgo Career Horoscope Toda

You may lose your temper at the workplace, especially at meetings that may cause trouble. Be positive in attitude and this can bring in good results today. Lawyers may win complex legal cases and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. Look for pleasant moments to explore different angles of work. Some businessmen will launch new ventures or will also get into new partnership deals.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side but some previous investments may not make expected returns that may impact the routine life. The second part of the day is good for investing in a realty business while a sibling will also ask for financial help which you cannot refuse. Those who plan a vacation board can book the hotel and flight today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related issues will develop complications in the first part of the day. Those who have asthma will have trouble and it is good to avoid dusty areas. Avoid oily and greasy food and instead fill your plate with nutrients, proteins, and vitamins. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)