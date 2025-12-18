Virgo Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: Marketing and salespersons might struggle to convince clients

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give your best time for a job and love Catch up with some exciting moments in love. Despite challenges, you will do well professionally. Opt for safe and smart financial investments & health is good. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sensitive in the relationship and share emotions without a barrier. The official performance, along with finance and health, is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you value the love affair and stay in the company of the partner. Do not delve into unpleasant conversations and ensure you boost the morale of the lover, which will also strengthen the love affair. Single natives may fall in love today. However, do not propose today, as this is not the time. It is also good to keep the love affair free from the interference of a third person. Married relationships will go through pleasant times.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos out of the office, and also stay friendly with co-workers. This will help you become successful in team tasks. Marketing and salespersons will struggle to convince clients. Those of you who have been working closely in self-employment will earn good returns today. Those who handle machines and electronic appliances will require working additional hours. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finances. Students will also be successful in getting admission to foreign universities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You will pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who are travelling should be careful while making online transactions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. Do not take the office pressure home and spend the evening at a park or with the family, where you can be rejuvenated.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)