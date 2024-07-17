Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 17, 2024 predicts a hike in wealth

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible and not just sensitive Give away unwanted egos in the love affair and ensure you strive to give the best results at work. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Manage wealth diligently. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jul 17, 2024: Give away unwanted egos in the love affair and ensure you strive to give the best results at work.

Your love life is positive and productive. Give more time at the office and ensure you handle wealth to augment it. Health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance relationships will have problems today. Some may even end up in break-ups. Spend more time with the partner as this will help settle a major share of complaints. If you are crushing on anyone for a long time, today is good to express your feelings. As the stars of romance are brighter, your proposal will be accepted. Married Virgo females may have troubles in the family life. An outsider or a third person can be a reason for the distress and open communication can resolve this.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a positive attitude at the office and stay away from office politics. Minor productivity issues may be there and this may invite the ire of the seniors. However, things will be back on track in the second part of the day. A project may fail to impress the client and you may require reworking on it. Your rapport with the team members needs urgent repair. A senior may question your integrity, but do not lose your temper. Instead, respond to it through your performance.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Expect a hike in wealth and a freelancing job can also bring in good money. Some Virgos will repair the house while a few will try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Professionals can hope for a rise in their salary. A sibling may want financial assistance and it is your responsibility to provide it. But ensure you don’t hurt your financial plans by helping others.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You should also maintain a balanced office and personal life which will help you keep your mental health under check. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. You may start the day with exercise and have a healthy lifestyle. Have control over your temper and ensure you spend more time with the family.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)