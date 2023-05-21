Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts new ventures

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 21, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 21, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Avoid the interference of an outsider in your problems.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, you possess a strong and positive attitude

Resolve the crisis in the love life today and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Wealth & health rank high today in your horoscope.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023. Talk openly and do not hide anything for better understanding.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 21, 2023. Talk openly and do not hide anything for better understanding.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues and accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues exist in the love relationship and you are expected to resolve them today. Avoid the interference of an outsider in your problems. Talk openly and do not hide anything for better understanding. Your trust in your partner is reciprocated and surprises the lover with expensive gifts today. Those who are single or had a breakup a few months back will get a proposal or find someone charming to bring color back to life. Discuss the future plans today and you may also involve the parents if marriage is on the cards.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some big tasks would want your participation and make use of this opportunity to prove your significance. Your contributions will be noticed by the management. Be ready with alternatives at meetings and your decisions would help the company overcome the crisis today. A foreign client would mail appreciating your potential and this would add value to the profile and would work in your favor while promotion discussions would come up. While you could launch new ventures today, the stars also favor new partnerships and business deals.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The issues related to funds and long pending dues will be cleared today and this will improve your financial condition. You may utilize this wealth for luxury, future investment, and even for donations to charity. You may comfortably buy a house or renovate one. You may also donate an amount to charity. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who are in adventure sports need to be careful as a slight mistake can lead to disastrous consequences. Some Virgos, especially senior ones may complain about chest pain and weakness and you need to consult a doctor without delay. Avoid alcohol for a day and see how they react to it. Avoid driving at high speed at night as the horoscope predicts an accident today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope virgo virgo + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope virgo virgo + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out