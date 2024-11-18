Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts best result at the office

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful about the steps Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Your commitment to the love affair will bring positive results.

Expect minor issues in the love affair. Open communication is crucial to overcome the tremors. Be cautious about your moves at the office today.

Today, expect more opportunities to deliver the best result at the office. Financially you will be stable and the relationship will also see no major troubles. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover to make the day highly romantic. If you had a tiff in the previous days, today is good to troubleshoot them. Avoid arguments today and ensure you support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Surprise the lover with gifts or plan a romantic dinner where you may also introduce the partner to the family. Some married relationships will be on the rocks today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the love affair will bring positive results. Some Virgos may be tempted towards office gossip but this can cause serious issues in the long run. Job seekers will find a new job and students will clear the examinations today. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Some traders will have license-related issues with the local authorities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Expect financial issues today. You may not get the expected results from previous investments and this can impact your routine life. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. Avoid finance-related arguments today and focus on the smart handling of wealth. A financial expert can help you with money management.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardio or chest issues need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. You may start the day with mild exercise. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports and you should also be careful while driving in hilly terrains today. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking in the second half of the day.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)