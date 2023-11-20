Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2023 advises smart investments

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 20, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your basic attitude

A happy romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Resolve official issues with professionalism and utilize the wealth for smart investments today.

Be sincere in your love life and this will help you handle the crisis today. New opportunities at work will help you grow in your career. You are safer when it comes to money today and health will also be normal throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to settle the existing issues in the relationship. Stay away from unpleasant discussions and also ensure you provide personal space to the partner. Single Virgos will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life in the first half of the day. Be diplomatic in a relationship and avoid clashes or verbal fights. Your efforts and your dedication to making the relationship work may help clear out all the misunderstandings.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Today, the official schedule will be highly packed and new crucial assignments will knock on the door. Take up every new task as each will pave the way for growth in the career. Be open to criticisms and do not be hesitant to express your opinions at team meetings. Today, traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

With a strong financial status, you are good at taking crucial money-related decisions at home and office. Be a smart financial planner today as you need to be wealthy tomorrow. You will inherit a new property. The chances of winning a legal issue over property are also higher. The second half of the day is also good to donate wealth to charity ad provide financial assistance to a needy sibling.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Have a happy day in terms of health. No major illness will disturb you today but be careful while driving at night. Some senior natives may develop pain in their legs. Minor fever or digestion issues may also happen but you don’t need to worry as this phase will pass on in a day or two.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

