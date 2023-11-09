Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 9, 2023 predicts good results

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in morals Expect a happy and safe love life today. Handle the professional challenges to bring in good results. Handle wealth with care while health will be normal. Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2023: Fortunate Virgos will inherit property and will also receive wealth from the family of Spouse.

A robust relationship is the takeaway of the day. Your professional performance will be great while general health is also up to the mark. Financial prosperity will help you make smart money decisions.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to face stiff issues in the love life. Unless you take proper care, some tiny and trivial problems may go out of hand, causing serious troubles in the relationship. Avoid back humor today as the lover may misinterpret them. You should also be sensitive towards the feelings of the partner. Keep the feely in the loop while you make crucial love decisions. The chances of a family’s consent for marriage are also higher. You may even meet your ex-flame but married Virgos need to avoid rekindling the old love.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day is not productive and this may cause trouble at the workplace. You may also be a victim of office politics. However, handle this crisis with confidence. Some foreign clients will want the team to rework a project which will upset you. If you are keen to switch the job, update the profile on job portals and wait for calls. Traders need to maintain a good rapport with the authorities which will help in the future as well.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You will experience prosperity in life today. Fortunate Virgos will inherit property and will also receive wealth from the family of Spouse. Today is auspicious to try smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Consider buying a new house or a car. Some Virgos will launch businesses while entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds as needed.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the daily schedule. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen to not have cuts using knives. Start yoga today or hit the gym to stay fit. Those who have pain in their joints will need medication.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON