Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 12 , 2023 advises totrust in the stars

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 12 , 2023 advises totrust in the stars

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 12, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 12, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. With a willingness to take risks, your efforts will yield success.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Trust in the stars, Virgo.

Today, Virgo will be called to let go of old habits and embrace change. With a willingness to take risks, your efforts will yield success. Remember to balance work with play and don’t be afraid to seek support when needed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The stars are aligned for Virgo to embrace change and make strides towards their goals. This may require stepping out of your comfort zone and taking risks, but the potential rewards are worth it. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, but don’t forget to take time for yourself and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Remember to trust in the journey and seek support when needed.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today:

Romance is in the air for Virgo. Singles may meet someone new while out socializing, while those in relationships can deepen their bond through open communication and quality time. It’s important to express your feelings honestly and make time for intimacy. Don’t let fears hold you back from love – trust in the stars and take a chance.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today:

Today is the day for Virgo to shine in their career. Opportunities for growth and advancement are available, but it may require taking on new challenges or projects. Stay focused on your goals and communicate effectively with colleagues. Trust your abilities and let your hard work speak for itself.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today:

Financial opportunities are present for Virgo, but it’s important to approach them with caution and mindfulness. Be sure to weigh all options and consult trusted advisors before making any big decisions. Remember to stick to a budget and prioritize saving. With patience and determination, financial stability can be achieved.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today:

Today, Virgo is reminded to take care of their physical and mental health. Prioritize self-care and relaxation to combat stress and improve overall well-being. Remember to stay active and fuel your body with nutritious foods. With a balanced approach to health, Virgo can feel energized and empowered.

﻿Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology virgo horoscope virgo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP