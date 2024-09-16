Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts new positions at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 16, 2024 01:11 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for September 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your relationship will see minor tremors today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Ensure you stay away from office politics and focus more on work.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Ensure you stay away from office politics and focus more on work.

Today, the love life will see tremors. Ensure you stay away from office politics and focus more on work. There will be monetary issues & you need to handle them.

Turbulence exists in the relationship and you need to repair the patches immediately. Consider taking up new roles at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth carefully and health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see minor tremors today. There can be issues in the form of egos and even a previous love affair. Your lover may judge you based on a previous statement and this may also lead to despair. However, things will settle down as the day progresses. Avoid harsh comments today and also do not let a third person influence your decisions. Those who are keen to marry can discuss the topic with their parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers and this will also help you gain new positions. In case you have a job change in the plan, go ahead with it as interviews will be lined up. You will see new opportunities today. Some tasks will require you to work overtime today. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen will look for more ways to augment their business.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also require spending on a legal issue. Some females will invest in real estate but this is not a good idea. Businessmen should be careful while signing new deals today. Wait for a day to launch a new venture.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will hurt you. However, a few females will develop breath-related issues. There can also be issues related to bones and skin. Start the day with exercise and you should also be careful about the diet today. Stick to a healthy diet that includes more leafy vegetables and fruits. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On