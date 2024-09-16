Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts new positions at workplace

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Ensure you stay away from office politics and focus more on work.

Today, the love life will see tremors. Ensure you stay away from office politics and focus more on work. There will be monetary issues & you need to handle them.

Turbulence exists in the relationship and you need to repair the patches immediately. Consider taking up new roles at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth carefully and health is good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see minor tremors today. There can be issues in the form of egos and even a previous love affair. Your lover may judge you based on a previous statement and this may also lead to despair. However, things will settle down as the day progresses. Avoid harsh comments today and also do not let a third person influence your decisions. Those who are keen to marry can discuss the topic with their parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Express your opinions at meetings without hesitation. Your suggestions will have takers and this will also help you gain new positions. In case you have a job change in the plan, go ahead with it as interviews will be lined up. You will see new opportunities today. Some tasks will require you to work overtime today. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations need to work hard. Businessmen will look for more ways to augment their business.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may also require spending on a legal issue. Some females will invest in real estate but this is not a good idea. Businessmen should be careful while signing new deals today. Wait for a day to launch a new venture.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will hurt you. However, a few females will develop breath-related issues. There can also be issues related to bones and skin. Start the day with exercise and you should also be careful about the diet today. Stick to a healthy diet that includes more leafy vegetables and fruits. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)