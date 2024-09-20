Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024 predicts a family celebration

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love masterstrokes Do not keep any major hurdle unattended in the love life today. Official challenges exist but you will overcome them. Both your finances and health will be fine. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: Both your finances and health will be fine.

Keep a distance from troubles in the relationship and ensure you resolve all past issues without egos. Your professional life will be productive today. Both health and wealth will also be positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you spend more time with your lover today. This will also help you resolve the tremors of the past. Do not let egos make decisions in the relationship. You may discuss marriage today and most probably, parents will also back your decision. Some Virgos will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage. Surprise gifts or a romantic dinner can make things brighter for you.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be focused on the job today as the company expects you to perform diligently and proficiently. Healthcare and IT professionals along with animators will see opportunities to move abroad. Team leaders and managers need to maintain a balance while handling a team as you may have different people with different talents and behaviors. Chefs, receptionists, lawyers, botanists, and bankers will work overtime today. Businessmen handling electronics, transport, fashion accessories, and healthcare will see good returns.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues and you should not take major risks in terms of money. This means the stock market and speculative business are not preferred choices today. However, you may buy electronic appliances or even renovate the house. Your child studying abroad will need to pay the tuition fees and ensure you have the finance in the coffer. Some Virgos will require spending for a celebration within the family.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Health is not a concern today as you will be good throughout the day. Some Virgos may complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. While you need to keep junk food off the menu, ensure the diet is rich in fruits and vegetables. Today is good to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Those who are visiting the gym must be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)