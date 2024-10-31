Virgo Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024 predicts good returns in the coming days

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos play the game No major relationship-related trouble will disturb the day. Meet the professional goals with commitment. Both money and health are at your side today. Virgo Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024: Both money and health are at your side today.

The relationship will be strong and productivity will be good. Overcome the financial issues and go ahead with the idea of investing in stock and trade. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing opinions as your lover may misunderstand them. Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Some Virgos will come across the ex-flame and this will help rekindle the old love affair. However, married natives must not do anything that may hurt their marital life. Open communication is mandatory in a relationship and whenever you face any issue, talk with the lover/spouse and sort it out in no time.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent in work and express your opinions at team meetings. The management will recognize your mettle today. Keep egos in the back seat and work cordially in team assignments. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Students will be happy to know that they will crack examinations today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues but sooner they will be sorted out. They are going to have work-related journeys as well.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial decisions. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a property or a vehicle. Some Virgos will invest in the speculative business that may bring in good returns in the coming days. Those who are into business will see major funds flowing in from foreign lands. Those who are into arts and sports will also see a good income today. The second part of the day is suitable for making decisions related to property.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you. However, seniors need to be careful about their lifestyle. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues today. Females may complain about body aches but this won’t be serious.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)