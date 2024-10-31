Virgo Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024 predicts good returns in the coming days
Virgo Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both money and health are at your side today.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos play the game
No major relationship-related trouble will disturb the day. Meet the professional goals with commitment. Both money and health are at your side today.
The relationship will be strong and productivity will be good. Overcome the financial issues and go ahead with the idea of investing in stock and trade. You are good in terms of health but put in additional care over your lifestyle.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Be careful while expressing opinions as your lover may misunderstand them. Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Some Virgos will come across the ex-flame and this will help rekindle the old love affair. However, married natives must not do anything that may hurt their marital life. Open communication is mandatory in a relationship and whenever you face any issue, talk with the lover/spouse and sort it out in no time.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Be diligent in work and express your opinions at team meetings. The management will recognize your mettle today. Keep egos in the back seat and work cordially in team assignments. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Students will be happy to know that they will crack examinations today. For businessmen, there can be operation-related issues but sooner they will be sorted out. They are going to have work-related journeys as well.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity will permit you to make crucial decisions. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a property or a vehicle. Some Virgos will invest in the speculative business that may bring in good returns in the coming days. Those who are into business will see major funds flowing in from foreign lands. Those who are into arts and sports will also see a good income today. The second part of the day is suitable for making decisions related to property.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you. However, seniors need to be careful about their lifestyle. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues today. Females may complain about body aches but this won’t be serious.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
