Virgo Horoscope for June 20, 2025: New ventures

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a champion of causes Overcome the relationship issues and give the best performance at work. Prosperity promises a happy lifestyle. However, minor health issues may exist today. Virgo Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025: You should be careful about the health today. (Freepik)

Express the love to your partner unconditionally. Take up crucial tasks that will lead to career growth. Be smart when it comes to financial handling and prosperity will be there. You should be careful about the health today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring lover and this can do wonders in the love life. Ensure you spend more time with your partner and also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors. Your lover will be supportive today and this will reflect in the life. Despite minor disagreements, you both will share a good rapport. Male natives will meet an ex-flame and will talk and resolve the old disputes. This will pave the way to restart the old relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Do not get into arguments at the office, especially with seniors. Job seekers will find a good job today. Those who have just left the college will be happy to get the first offer letter today. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. Some entrepreneurs will launch new ventures but ensure not have legal tussles with local authorities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. This will help you settle all pending dues and clear issues related to finance with friends or relatives. You may also resolve a property-related issue with a sibling today. You will find fortune in speculative business as well as the stock market. However, ensure you have the knowledge about it before making large-scale investments.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may impact the day. Some children will develop complications including viral fever, skin infection, or sore throat. Keep your health intact through a positive lifestyle. Do not let the professional issues impact the mental health. You may also join a gym or a yoga class today. Pregnant females should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors must consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)