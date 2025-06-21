Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Virgo Horoscope for June 21, 2025: A progressive day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 21, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,  Find Peace in Simple Everyday Moments

Virgo Horoscope Today(Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today(Freepik)

 Today brings calm energy and a gentle rhythm to your day. Set clear boundaries to nurture relationships, personal transformation, and self-awareness.

You’ll feel more grounded and at ease as the day unfolds. Routine tasks will go smoothly, and you’ll find quiet satisfaction in getting things done. Your careful nature helps you solve problems and stay organized, calm, even in busy moments.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Love flows easily when you speak kindly and listen closely. If you’re in a relationship, your partner may open up more than usual, so give them time and space. If single, someone thoughtful may catch your interest. Slow conversations and sincere actions mean more than grand gestures. It’s a perfect day to build trust and enjoy someone’s company without pressure or expectations.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Work feels more manageable, and your attention to detail stands out. You’ll notice things others miss, which helps you get ahead quietly. Stay focused on one task at a time and avoid distractions. Co-workers may appreciate your calm advice or support. Today is a great day to organize your desk, follow up on past tasks, or double-check your work. Progress will come from patience.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Your thoughtful nature supports wise money choices today. You might come across a helpful tip or tool that improves your budget. Avoid any sudden spending, and instead, focus on long-term savings. A simple review of your finances can reveal new ways to stay on track. Don’t feel rushed—slow and steady brings lasting results. Today is all about small wins and thoughtful steps.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You may feel more in tune with your body’s needs today. Pay attention to little signals—it could be time to rest, stretch, or take a walk. Simple meals and staying hydrated will help you feel better throughout the day. Avoid skipping meals or staying up late. A peaceful routine and some quiet moments alone can refresh your mind and body. Keep it easy and gentle.

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope for June 21, 2025: A progressive day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On