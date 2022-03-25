Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 25: Stars will align in your favor

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You have been pushing your boundaries and you have always believed in rediscovering your real self. Doing honest introspection is much-needed at the moment. Things might appear to fall apart but maintaining your calm is the only way out. Replacing fears with hope can do wonders and you are likely to realise the power within you. The stars are likely to align in your favour and your plans may start to take shape. Your small circle of friends is likely to stick with you in times of need. Take a break from the hustle-bustle and a planned trip. Consider making a friend in charge of all the fine details of the trip and this is likely to give you ample time to relax and enjoy your holiday. A solo trip can also be preferred. Property dealings can be beneficial if done while keeping past failures in mind. Your impulsive decisions while dealing with friends in money matters have proved disastrous in the past so learn from it and grab the opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Things are likely to be good but be careful while investing share market. Don’t put all your hard-earned money in one basket. Split and invest with due consultations and suggestions. Consider donating some money.

Virgo Family Today

Children have been demanding your time. You are advised to take out time and listen to their issues patiently. They need your time more than your advice. So a walk with healthy discussion can be helpful.

Virgo Career Today

You may switch your job after getting a lucrative offer from abroad. You are wise enough to make your decision but still consulting experts is always advisable. Be positive while accepting the new project.

Virgo Health Today

Yoga can prove beneficial in attaining that long-desired fitness. Including regular morning walks can also yield good results. You must also concentrate on your mental health, something you have been ignoring for a long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Love Life Today

Get ready for a surprise from your partner. Your partner has been planning this day for a long. You expect a long drive or maybe a romantic dinner. Make most of the moment and reciprocate by expressing your love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026