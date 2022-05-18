Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Hey all Virgo born; it is almost impossible that you defeat as your last resort. You have a fighting spirit of a warrior and can’t take no for something important and dear to you. But today you shall stay a little risk oriented and challenge yourself with better prospects that can happen in the future. You will not feel satisfied and contented with your current situation and this is what lead you to yearn for better and especially this will happen in your professional life. You will also have to fight a little with your boss’s tantrums and useless demands to be fulfilled. Travelling during the work time can also contribute to make your day more hectic and tiring than usual.

Virgo Finance Today

As per your financial horoscope prediction, you can expect great financial returns and profits coming from a new source of business or income. An additional source of profit will also make your wealth getting increased.

Virgo Family Today

There could be news of happiness in your family as one of your relative or close family person can get married in the coming time. You might get elated with the news and start preparing for the event in advance.

Virgo Career Today

Try to deal and manage with your boss bossy attitude in work place today. you might have to bring in your sugar-coated side to the fore front to manage tough and tricky situations in your professional life.

Virgo Health Today

You shall stay selective of what you are eating today. your gut will feel light and fresh only if you avoid consuming oily, junk and outside food. Rely on the vegan food for some time.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse will make you feel loved and cared unconditionally and this will make you feel blessed and lucky. You shall also try to reciprocate the infinite love received from them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON