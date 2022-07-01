Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 1,'22 states, consistent routine

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, Virgos' focus should be on improving concentration and managing stress. You need to take some time out for yourself and work on building a consistent routine which can be fruitful in the long run. Mastery in the profession will be tested. Therefore, concentrate to bring desired results. Improved financial position will enable to face business problems easily. Indications of festivities on the home front for some. It may bring some memorable moments. Remaining level-headed will be essential on the romantic front to save the bond. Those studying can face obstacles in their studies and will have to work harder today to achieve the desired result. You will focus on your physical activity and also work on building on your stamina. You are likely to go for a short trip relating to work. It may turn out to be highly beneficial. Some of you may make a profit in property-related matters. A new financial deal in real estate is likely to materialize today.

Virgo Finance Today Virgos involved in business will be able to run their enterprise efficiently as they adopt new methods and technology. There are strong signs of an increase in your income which may improve your financial condition.

Virgo Family Today Discussion of future plans with family may bring a lot of clarity. Your family member would be ready to help you in all your endeavours which may strengthen your bonding. It is the day when Virgos will find friends and loved ones gathering around them to share a happy and memorable occasion.

Virgo Career Today Today, you may get success in your field of work. Your diligent working style is likely to bring favourable results. Those working for a long time in a particular organization may be promoted and enjoy an increase in power.

Virgo Health Today You need to prioritize yourself, your diet, your well-being and your mental health. Do not neglect your well-being and your health, Virgos! Negativity wrecks your physical as well as mental strength. Clear your brain fog as soon as possible.

Virgo Love Life Today A relationship with your spouse can be a bit uneasy as unwanted arguments are indicated. Control your anger. If you are single, you might be ticked off due to someone’s recent behavior. Avoid hasty decisions, and seek an explanation for their behavior.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

