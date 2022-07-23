Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23, '22 states, unstable love

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgos are likely to remain secure on the financial front. Multiple income sources may keep your bank balance stacked. On the job front, you may get to handle additional tasks, which may give you a chance to prove your mettle and earn a promotion. However, your romantic front may be unstable. Some of you may be unable to commit to your partner, which is likely to make them snap the ties. Your health is likely to suffer. You may need medical assistance to get rid of your ailments. Your family front may be average. Routine duties are likely to keep everyone at home occupied, giving less time to bind together. Your travel plans are likely to fall through. Some of your friends may not be able to make it as planned. Property papers before dealing may need careful inspection for loopholes. Students are likely to perform above expectations.

Virgo Finance Today For Virgo natives, situation remains steady on the economic front. Expenditure is likely to exceed your income; however, excess capital may come to your aid during a crisis. Past investments in shares may fetch you good returns.

Virgo Family Today On the domestic front, Virgos may experience ups and downs. Celebration of an event at home may bring you and your loved ones closer to each other. However, you need to stay away from arguments to maintain homely peace.

Virgo Career Today On the career front, Virgo natives are likely to achieve professional success with the help of subordinates and seniors. Financial rewards are on the cards for your innovative ideas. Those looking for a new job might travel overseas.

Virgo Health Today For Virgo natives, paying attention to the wear and tear signs of your body might become a priority. Rigorous physical activity is likely to slow you down. However, spiritual healing may help you bring your stress levels under control.

Virgo Love Life Today For Virgos, situations on the romantic front may be volatile. You may have to tread with caution or it is likely to upset your partner. Do not give them a chance to complain and try to bring back intimacy back in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

