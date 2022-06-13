Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 13,'22 states,work-life balance

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, Virgos will have to change their working style to achieve their desired professional success. The workplace may bring some tense moments. So, you will also go out of your way to finish off pending tasks. Long working hours can take a toll on your other obligations. Try to maintain a work-life balance. Those looking to settle down may find promising matrimonial prospects coming their way. Your timely decisions in financial matters may bring a handsome dividend. This is a good time to invest in real estate. Seeking a professional opinion on a property's valuation may help with the resale endeavour. You are advised to involve yourself in competitive sports to stay at the top of your game. Some of you can look forward to an exciting trip with friends. Impressing someone on the social front will not pose many problems, as you play on your strength. Dedicated Virgo students may win a coveted scholarship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today A loan that was pending for a long is likely to be repaid today, which may bring financial relief. You will be able to expand your business as you will possess the required money and skills.

Virgo Family Today Your busy schedule may make it difficult to attend a family function, but you will manage somehow. The family celebration may bring several memorable moments and infuse happiness into your life. Good news on the matrimony front may perk up your day.

Virgo Career Today The second half of the day may be emotionally taxing for Virgos. Apart from the work is slow, you might also face judgment or criticism from a senior on the professional front. Co-workers may be busy today and you may face a lack of help or assistance today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today Your immunity shall remain quite strong. If you have been facing some old illness, you are likely to get relief. Virgos may bring about changes in your exercise time and eating patterns to get back to a healthy lifestyle.

Virgo Love Life Today An old flame may reconnect after a long hiatus and you may spend the evening bonding with him or her. If you are a Virgo native, you are also advised to exercise restraint in your relationship with your spouse else there could be fresh disputes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON