Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 18,'22 states, opportunity

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, a world full of opportunities and unexpected achievements is in store for Virgos to discover. Mental clarity gives a decisive edge over all competitors on the professional front. Self-confidence would enable you to convey your point of view with ease in the workplace. As far as financial stability is concerned, things will go the way you have wished for. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home may bring everyone closer to each other, thus strengthening the bonds. Seizing a golden opportunity to buy a property that fits your pocket is possible for some today. Possession of a house or apartment is also likely to be offered to Virgos soon. If you are travelling for a specific purpose today, you will achieve what you have set out for. You are likely to take time out from work to pursue your interests. It may prove very fulfilling and relaxing for some. With their excellent results, Virgo students are likely to make a splash in a new and exciting career.

Virgo Finance Today Financially, things begin to look favourable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. Virgos may get motivated to plan finances for a big venture. Those waiting for the approval of the loan application may get positive news.

Virgo Family Today A sincere effort would pave the way for keeping the family front happy. You are likely to enjoy a short picnic trip with your family. A small function or ceremony too can be a possibility. However, overindulgence in others' affairs would bring disappointment on the domestic front. So, avoid it if you can.

Virgo Career Today You are likely to get relief from obstacles that you have been facing for a long time on the professional front. Catching up on pending issues at work may be on your mind. Virgos will be systematic in their work and handle all difficult tasks easily.

Virgo Health Today Home remedies work like magic in curing a minor ailment. You will be highly benefited by diverting attention to spirituality. A disciplined lifestyle and recreational activities may help you relieve stress.

Virgo Love Life Today Some problems could erupt in your life and that would be the reason for the disturbance in your romantic life. It would be better if you clear things from the beginning. Some singles Virgos may feel conflicted about new connections they have made off late.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

