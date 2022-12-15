Virgo Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Wonderful opportunities on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, with some effort, you may be able to reach your financial goal today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, possession of a new house may bring great deal of relief and joy not only to you but also to other members of your family. You may get a fantastic break to rejuvenate today. You may put some money for long term investment. This may improve your financial situation. You may participate in some fun activities with your kids at home. This may bring in new zeal of emotions to you. At work, you may get a chance to demonstrate your skills today. Use this opportunity to your best and you may be the winner very soon.

Virgo Finance Today

Today may be a stable day for you as there may be steady flow of money coming in while there may not be any significant outlay. This may be a security for your financial future. You may do good in the import/export industry and may reap good money.

Virgo Family Today

The day may bring wonderful opportunities for you to have some fun with your closed loved ones. You may need to take out some time away from your hectic schedule to enjoy with the family and attend to family matters.

Virgo Career Today

Virgo, it may be good for you to put in your best and rise to the top of your field. You may maintain a positive attitude and stay diplomatic when dealing with multiple situations. You may always avoid conflict with your superiors.

Virgo Health Today

Today may not be good for you on the health front. There may be a chance that you may find it difficult to overcome the pressure of work and personal life. It may be good if you turn towards spiritualism and also start taking of your health.

Virgo Love Life Today

It may be good for you to communicate your thoughts now, the sooner the better. The spice in your romantic life may be missing today, but don't lose hope as things may be better very soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

