Virgo Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: Astro tips for career growth

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, smile at odds Take up new tasks at work to ensure your career growth. Do not let egos impact the romantic life today. Prosperity helps you make crucial money decisions. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Avoid office gossip today and instead, focus on the task at the office. Your love life will be cheerful. Utilize the wealth to clear the dues. Minor health issues may be there.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to face turbulence in the love life. There can be tremors due to egos or even unexpected incidents including a statement. You may also require sparing time for the lover. Avoid egos and provide enough space to the partner in a relationship. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the call today to express their emotions. Some long-distance relationships will undergo severe stress and open communication can resolve the crisis today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Put in the effort to prove your caliber at the workplace and the seniors will expect you to handle tasks that may seem challenging. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. You will also find new job opportunities today and attending interviews will also bring good results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and this will help you buy a new property. You may confidently invest in the stock market while some females will also be fortunate to inherit a part of the property. You may repay a loan and will also be successful in buying electronic devices. Take the initiative to settle a financial dispute within the family. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters that will help in taking the trade to new areas.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health will be good today, minor infections will cause trouble. You may develop minor throat-related issues and children may miss classes due to viral fever or oral health issues. Seniors may also develop bone-related complaints today. Seniors must take the advice of a doctor whenever they feel uneasy. Those who drive must be careful to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)