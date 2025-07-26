Virgo Horoscope Today for July 26, 2025: A new beginning in business is likely

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, confidence is your weapon Take steps in the relationship to stay happy. Utilize the opportunities at work to give the best outputs. There is wealth in your life. Health can be a concern. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool today and stay happy in your love life. Handle multiple responsibilities at the office today. While you will be wealthy today, health may give you an unpleasant time.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Expect turbulence in the love affair. Despite minor issues in communication, you will succeed in settling them without things going out of control. A third person might interfere in your romantic life and the results can be disastrous. You need to realize that no relationship is permanent and many twists and unexpected events can make your day chaotic. Married females should avoid reconnecting with their ex-lover and single natives should also be ready to propose to today to get a positive response.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There will be discipline issues in the workplace. You may lose your temper during heated arguments and this may negatively impact the profile. Some clients will especially ask for you which will also help you in the appraisal discussions in the future. Your rapport with the human resources department will help in settling professional issues involving a coworker. Healthcare, IT, transport, banking, and media professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will shower happiness today. Utilize this to buy electronic appliances. You may also consider reality as a good business option. Buy a new house or a vehicle in the first half of the day. A legal dispute over a property will be settled with you receiving a good share. You may also be in a good position to expand the business to newer areas.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There will be minor chest-related issues and those who also have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications. Seniors may also have breath-related difficulties. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy. Ensure you are extra cautious on the road and obey all traffic laws. Keep your speed under the speed limit, and fasten your seat belt.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)