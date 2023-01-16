Virgo Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Success in love initiatives

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, you might rise in the honor and respect of your family. Your family is going to understand you and appreciate the efforts that you make. Your cousins are going to ensure that you feel comfortable and homely with them. The timing is perfect to introduce the special one to your family. Those thinking of expressing their love can initiate the conversation. Spending some special moments with your chosen one can invoke passion in your relationship. Your finances seem to be quite constant right now and investing in real estate can bring the ball in your court. Your mind and body is likely to remain quite active today. Doing some breathing exercises can really help you meditate and calm your nerves. However, travelling to a new place is not recommended right now because you may experience some health issues while you go out.

Virgo Finance Today:

You might think about leveraging your assets as you struggle to get extra profits. You might have to look for side hustles as you think about creating a retirement plan. This might be a good time to think about an emergency fund.

Virgo Family Today:

Your personal life is supposed to be your safe haven today as you experience support, care and love from your family. You are likely to engage in a deep conversation with a family member today that leaves you warm hearted.

Virgo Career Today:

Your career seems to be on track right now. There are chances that your colleagues help you sort an extensive project today. Switching jobs might not be recommended right now because it can ruin your mental peace.

Virgo Health Today:

You are advised to indulge in meditative exercise today as your mind seems to be filled with a lot of thoughts. You might have to channelize your energy in a positive outlet. Playing puzzles or even going for walk can be a real stress buster.

Virgo Love Today:

You are likely to remain love struck. Some bonding activities can really spark up the passion in your life. The warmth and care in your relationship is likely to increase. You may experience that a little conversation can really solve minor conflicts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

