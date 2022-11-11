Virgo Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: Balance your time

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, you may feel a bit uncomfortable because of your financial position. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may analyze your funds and may look at ways to improve your income. You may have a comfortable day with your family. You may sit with an elder and you’re your love and care. People in the family may respond to all your gestures with a lot of love. You may do good at work and may get some attention from seniors. You may get posted to a new area. You may be satisfied with your colleagues. You may perform some asanas at the yoga center and know more about healing science from an expert. You may take a fiber rich diet.

Virgo Finance Today

The day may not be good for you Virgo as all past investments made by you may seem to be lost. You may not have the required inflow of money. You may not plan fresh investments today. Things may take some time but they may definitely improve.

Virgo Family Today

You may spend time with all members of the family. You may have a busy schedule but you may have to complete all household tasks. You may be affectionate and caring to all members of the family. Your family may organize a puja at home. You may make all arrangements for the same.

Virgo Career Today

You may find yourself comfortable at your workplace. You may be away from all the political mess going around for sometime. You may concentrate on your given tasks and feel satisfied.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo, your health may be okay. You may try to include healthy habits and diet in your routine. You may work on getting to bed on time and maintain a sleeping routine. You may try to balance your time.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your love life may be fine today. You may be content with the way your relationship may move further. Your beloved may be ready to understand your financial position and may not make unnecessary demands. You may feel pleased and motivated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

